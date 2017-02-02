Homicide in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Police tape is still up on Vancouver’s Seawall after a man’s body was discovered late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area between Second and Third Beach just before 11 p.m. where they found the deceased man. Police say he had “obvious stab wounds.”

The victim has now been identified as a 61-year-old Vancouver man.

A person of interest was found nearby and has been taken in for questioning.

Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Section is investigating.

This is Vancouver’s second homicide of 2017.

The man’s body has now been removed from the area but police say the area will remain closed until at least mid-morning.

Anyone who was in the area of Stanley Park’s Second and Third Beach last night, and who may have information about this homicide, is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story, we will update with more information when it is confirmed.