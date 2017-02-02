Crime
Alberta man charged after disturbance at Macklin School

Alberta man charged following a disturbance at Macklin School in west-central Saskatchewan.

An Alberta man is facing a number of charges following a disturbance at Macklin School in west-central Saskatchewan.

Unity RCMP received a 911 call on at around 4:25 p.m. CT on Wednesday that a man at the school was acting erratically and refusing to leave.

Mounties from four detachments along with members from Luseland Police Service responded.

The man was arrested about an hour later in the garage of a neighbouring home.

The 32-year-old man from Forestburg, Alta., is charged with mischief, break and enter, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of meth and breach of an undertaking. His name has not been released.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in North Battleford provincial court.

Police said there were no students in the school at the time of the disturbance and no teachers or staff were physically injured.

Macklin is approximately 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

