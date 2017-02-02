Rockets knock out Hitmen in huge 8-2 win

The Calgary Hitmen may have opened the scoring, but it was the Kelowna Rockets who stole the show Wednesday night at Prospera Place, beating the Hitmen 8-2.

After a pair tough losses to two bottom dwelling teams in the Western Conference, it was the much-needed boost for the club.

“I think we needed that,” Rockets forward Dillon Dube said. “We played the right way.”

Dube, Calvin Thurkauf and Nick Merkley each had two goals and two assists in the game.

The Rockets ran away with it in the second period, scoring four goals in five minutes.

“We really needed to play a full 60 (minutes) and get back on track, so I think that was a big game for us,” Dube said. “Heading into Prince George we need every guy at their best.”

The Rockets face off against the Western Conference-leading Prince George Cougars for back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

“It’s a building block it’s a step in the right direction,” Rockets head coach Jason Smith said. “Now we have a big game on Friday and it’ll be a big challenge for us and we have to go out and play the game the right way.”

The Rockets have an 0-4-0-0 record against the Cougars this season.