Toronto police investigate after man shot and killed in city’s north end

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s north end on Monday night.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard area, south of Finch Avenue West, at around 10:15 p.m.

The victim wasn’t showing any vital signs when officers arrived on scene, police said in a Tweet on Wednesday night.

SHOOTING:

Jane St + Yewtree Bl

-Officers o/s

-Victim located

-Confirmed shooting

-Victim is VSA

-EMS rushed

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2017

SHOOTING:

Jane St + Yewtree Bl

-Man has been pronounced

-Homicide called in to investigate

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2017

The man died on scene, a Toronto Paramedics spokesman told Global News.

Officers haven’t released a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.