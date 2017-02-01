Toronto police investigate after man shot and killed in city’s north end
A A
A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s north end on Monday night.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard area, south of Finch Avenue West, at around 10:15 p.m.
The victim wasn’t showing any vital signs when officers arrived on scene, police said in a Tweet on Wednesday night.
The man died on scene, a Toronto Paramedics spokesman told Global News.
Officers haven’t released a description of the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.