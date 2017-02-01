Crime
February 1, 2017 11:35 pm

Toronto police investigate after man shot and killed in city’s north end

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a fatal shooting in the city's north end Wednesday.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A A

A man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s north end on Monday night.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard area, south of Finch Avenue West, at around 10:15 p.m.

The victim wasn’t showing any vital signs when officers arrived on scene, police said in a Tweet on Wednesday night.

The man died on scene, a Toronto Paramedics spokesman told Global News.

Officers haven’t released a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Toronto guns
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News