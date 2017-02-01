Public alert issued for high-risk sex offender living in Surrey

A public alert has been issued about a high-risk sex offender who is now living in Surrey.

Jeffrey Goddard, 27, has a long record that includes sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching under 16 and impersonating a peace officer.

B.C. Corrections said he has maintained a pattern of sexual offences and communicating via computer to lure male and female youth in a predatory manner.

Goddard is 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He has a number of conditions including a curfew that runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and a ban on communicating with anyone under the age of 18.

He is also not allowed to access any social networks and is forbidden from possessing or using any electronic device that can access the internet, according to a B.C. Corrections statement.

Goddard is required to stay away from parks, schools, day cares and other public places.

B.C. Corrections asked anyone who sees him violating any of his conditions to call 911.