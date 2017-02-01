Knights Topple Rangers

The London Knights scored four third period goals on their way to a 6-1 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday at Budweiser Gardens.

The victory moved London into sole possession of first place in the Ontario Hockey League’s overall standings, two points ahead of the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds. Sault Ste. Marie defeated Saginaw 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Knights’ forward, Robert Thomas picked up an assist in the Top Prospects game on Monday in Quebec City and then set up Liam Foudy to open the scoring against Kitchener. Thomas put a puck on Foudy’s stick in the slot and London’s first rounder in 2016 lasered a wrist shot into the top corner that bounced right back out, but counted and gave the Knights a 1-0 lead.

The game stayed tight in the second period. With six minutes remaining, the shot clock read 11-11.

London’s first power play of the game produced their second goal at the 15:26 mark as Sam Miletic fired the puck high over the shoulder of Luke Opilka from the left side of the Kitchener end to give the Knights a 2-0 advantage.

Three minutes later, the Rangers got their first goal of the game as a shot hit a leg in front of Knights’ goalie, Tyler Parsons and recent free agent Ranger acquisition, Jonathan Yantsis picked it up, deked to his left and slid the puck into the London net and the second period came to an end with the Knights leading 2-1.

London has now won five of their past six games and their winning streak against the Rangers has reached 11 games, counting regular season and playoffs.

Two, second-year defencemen and two late goals completed the scoring in the third period as Nic Matinen snapped a hard shot off the post and in for his first goal of the year and then Evan Bouchard made two deft dekes and slid in his seventh of season and it was 4-1.

Kitchener pulled the goalie with just over a minute left and that left an empty net for Max Jones and he wristed in a shot from just inside the Ranger blue line to give the Knights a 5-1 lead.

The line of J.J. Piccinich, Mitchell Stephens and Dante Salituro got the final goal of the game with 42 seconds and change remaining. The former 67 now has six goals in ten games. Stephens got the lone assist and now has eight points in his last three games.

Parsons overtook the Knights’ longest shutout streak of the year, going 98:18 without allowing a goal over the span of three games.

The Knights played the game without Victor Mete and Adrian Carbonara, but out with injuries. Mete is back at practice for London, but has not been cleared for contact yet. He was hit in the head by a puck on January 17th against Saginaw and has not played since. The Knights have played just five minutes this season with a full lineup.

London will play their second consecutive home game against Owen Sound on Friday. The Knights ended the 15-game winning streak of the Attack at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Arena. Game time is 7:30. Broadcast time on AM 980 is 6:30.