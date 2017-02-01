Toronto man charged in hate crime assault investigation after woman attacked at subway station

Toronto police have charged a man with a hate crime assault after a 66-year-old black woman was attacked while a suspect uttered racial slurs, officials said.

Police said officers were called to the Finch subway station at around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a man began yelling aggressively at a passerby.

As the man continued walking through the station, he came upon the woman and began assaulting her, police said.

The woman fell to the ground and during the assault, officers said he shouted racial slurs at her.

Police said other people in the station stopped the assault and restrained the suspect until officers arrived.

The woman was treated at the station for bruising, scrapes and cuts. Police said the injuries weren’t serious and she was released by paramedics.

Peter Dwyer, 36, of Toronto has been charged with one count of assault (hate crime).

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.