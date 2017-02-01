Job prospects for Okanagan students

Post-secondary students in Kelowna have a better idea of their job prospects following a business expo and employment fair held on Wednesday.

“It’s super useful talking and networking and getting your name and face out there,” civil engineering student Bob Smith said of the job fair, which was put on by the Okanagan College School of Business.

The fair featured more than 50 employers, both local and from out of town.

While fair organizers say overall things have slowed on the job front compared to this time last year, certain industries are ripe with job opportunities.

“Accounting, the technologies, commercial aviation,” Okanagan College School of Business Associate Dean Barry McGillivray said when asked what sectors are hiring. “A surprising number of marketing jobs right now, finance, banks are hiring finance graduates like mad.”

Some of the firms on hand weren’t just providing students with information about their respective fields, they were also recruiting workers.

Vivint is one of those companies. It’s a smart-home service provider that allows you to have control of your home from anywhere in the world from adjusting the thermostat to opening and locking the doors. The U.S.-based company is looking to hire up to 20 students locally.

“Our students make $20,000 to $30,000 in the four months in the summer,” says Vivint’s Daulton Smith.

The fair is now in its 10th year.