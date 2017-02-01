Former Tolko employee says there were safety concerns before fatal Kelowna incident

Monday night’s fatal boating incident at the Tolko sawmill in Kelowna hit home for many people but perhaps no one more than Gorden James.

He worked at the plant for about five years before quitting in 2006.

James was a boom boat operator and says he had concerns about his safety.

So he wasn’t surprised a boom boat sank, taking the life of operator Ivor Lundin.

“I found that there were issues with the boat taking on water. There were issues with handling,” James said.

James said those concerns were no secret at the plant.

“It was almost like a running joke, that the boat would sink today. Did someone sink the boat last night? That kind of thing. To me it wasn’t all that funny.”

Then one day, James decided he’d had enough.

“My last night was December 16 (2006). The boat was taking on water. I’d have to go back to shore, pump the water out, go back out, get a load, go back and forth. I just lost it, parked the boat, and left the job.”

Local union president, Pat McGregor, started working at Tolko after James quit so he’s not aware of his previous complaints about the boats.

He said there have been none since he joined the company.

“I’ve been the health and safety director for the local and all our members since 2008. I’ve never had a member come forward with a complaint about the boats,” McGregor said.

Tolko has issued a statement regarding James’ comments calling them speculation.

The company writes: “Speculating on what may or may not have happened or caused this incident is not helpful, including speculation based on alleged events from more than a decade ago.”

Speculation or not, James’ comments are attracting attention including from WorksafeBC who want to talk to him.

“I just wanted to share what happened with me, so if there was something that could have been done, then it will be done forward so another family doesn’t have to go through what Ivor’s family is going through right now,” he said.