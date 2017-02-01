Quebec City mosque shooting funeral details confirmed

WARNING: Some graphic details accompany the videos attached to this story.

Two memorial services have been planned to remember the victims of Sunday’s shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, a mosque in Quebec City.

First funeral service

The first service will honour the memories of three out of the six victims.

It will take place at Montreal’s Maurice Richard Arena on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, Mayor Denis Coderre tweeted.

The three victims who will be remembered at this service are as follows:

Hassane Abdelkrim, 41, an IT worker for Quebec’s provincial government

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, a professor of soil and agri-food engineering at l’Université Laval

Aboubaker Thabti, 44, a pharmacy worker

Prayers will also be said for the other three victims:

Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, a grocer and owner of a halal butcher shop

Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, a technician at Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Ibrahima Barry, 39, an employee of Quebec’s health insurance board

Second funeral service

A second service is being planned at the Quebec City Convention Centre, to take place starting at 12:30 on Friday.

The service will begin with traditional Friday prayers, which will be followed by a “Salat al-Janazah,” or funeral prayer.

Muslims believe that if such a prayer is not offered, then “the whole community will be considered sinful in the sight of Allah,” according to the book, What to Do When a Muslim Dies?

Once the prayer is offered, then the whole community will be saved from sin.

Burial

Burials in Islam involve washing the body and placing it in a cloth before the funeral prayer is spoken.

The victims’ bodies will then be sent to be buried after prayer.

Five of the victims’ bodies will be repatriated to other countries, though it’s not clear whose body will be sent where.

The bodies of the victims being remembered during Thursday’s service in Montreal will be sent to Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

For now, all six bodies have been returned to their families, said Mohamed Yangui, president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

There is no Muslim cemetery in Quebec City. One cemetery in the provincial capital has offered to take the bodies, however.