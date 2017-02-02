Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, February 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

More cloud to start today, but then we have one more afternoon of sunny and cool conditions. Then a pattern change will start tomorrow.

We will see increasing cloud tomorrow with the chance of flurries late in the day. Expect a moderate chance of snow this weekend. Accumulation amounts are still uncertain at this time, but signs are pointing to at least some shoveling this weekend and early next week.

Today’s daytime high range: -7 to -1

~ Duane/Wesla