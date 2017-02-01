Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

One more day of sunny and cool conditions and then a change will start Friday.

We will see increasing cloud on Friday with the chance of flurries late in the day. Expect a moderate chance of snow this weekend. Accumulation amounts are still uncertain at this time, but signs are pointing to at least some shoveling this weekend and early next week.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -7 to -1

~ Duane/Wesla