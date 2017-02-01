Lethbridge principal honoured with Blackfoot name

The acting principal of Children of St. Martha Elementary School, Shannon Collier, has been honoured with a Blackfoot name. She’s one of the only non-First Nations people at the school to receive one.

Supt. Chris Smeaton was also honoured with a Blackfoot name.

Collier is thankful to the elders that helped make this happen.

“I’m very honoured and humbled,” she said. “I know that it doesn’t change the way I act in the school because that is just the way I am.”

She’s still learning how to say her name, Mii sf ta Ki an nis Ki a Kii, which means “Mountain Singing Woman.”

A ceremony was held earlier this year when she was presented with the name at the school’s annual pow wow.

“When you think of a mountain, you think of Chief Mountain. It’s a very sacred place where ceremonies happen… And Singing Woman, when people sing they sing from the heart and they make eye contact and smile,” the school’s FNMI Support Worker Christina Fox said.

Collier is filling in on a maternity leave position. When she first arrived, Fox says she noticed a kind and genuine woman.

“She brought with her love, understand and caring… When the parents saw that, the first week she was here, right away they knew, OK this lady is going to take care of our children,” Fox said.

“Blackfoot names are sometimes a challenge to carry that name, but it’s a name to carry to be reminded that you’re a very special individual with lots of gifts that you are willing to share with all the people you encounter,” Fox explained.

As Collier continues to learn about Blackfoot culture, she has also received a handmade dress and moccasins that were both blessed – items meant to help with any challenges.

“Each time I wear my moccasins, I’ll be able to continue my journey with strength and pride,” Collier said.