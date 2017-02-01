B.C. nabs seven spots on list of Canada’s most romantic cities

Kamloops and Maple Ridge are not necessarily the cities you think of when you want to go on a romantic vacation, but according to Amazon.ca both qualify as two of the twenty most romantic cities in the country.

Amazon released their annual list of the top twenty most romantic cities across the country and not only did B.C. lead the way with the most cities on the list of any province, it also nabbed the top three cities on the list and four in the top six. Victoria leads the list as the most romantic city in Canada for the fifth year in a row.

One of the most surprising additions to the list was Abbotsford, which is a newbie this year. It was not even on the list last year, but is at No. 2 position in 2017.

Other B.C. cities that made the list include North Vancouver (No. 3), Prince George (No. 6), Naniamo (No. 8), Kamloops (No. 9) and Maple Ridge (No. 19).

Amazon.ca compiles the list by comparing different cities to sales data of purchases including romantic novels, relationship books, romantic comedies, jewelry and sexual wellness products. The website said that Victoria executed a clean sweep, grabbing the number one spot in all available categories.

The full list of the top 20 most romantic cities in Canada 2017: