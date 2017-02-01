Close call for Virginia man as utility pole almost winds up in his lap

A man in Virginia survived after driving into a utility pole, causing it to come crashing through his windshield. The pole wound up standing vertically, right next to the driver’s seat.

NBC affiliate WWBT reported the incident happened around 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Holly Avenue.

Nearly 6,000 customers were without power for a short period of time.

According to WWBT, police in Henrico County, Va., have not determined the cause of the crash, but have charged the driver with reckless driving.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.