Manitoba Bisons hockey players growing out hair for cancer

WINNIPEG — What started off as hockey hair for Manitoba Bisons’ Jonah Wasylak and Brett Stovin, has grown into cuts for a cause. The forwards have decided to let their hair down for cancer.

“I wanted to donate my hair if I was going to get rid of it,” Wasylak said. “Do something good with it.”

The players will have their long locks cut Feb. 9 at the University of Manitoba. The hair will then be sent away to be made into wigs for cancer patients. It took them several seasons to reach the mandatory length of eight inches.

“Believe it or not, there’s quite a few changes when you have long hair,” Stovin said. “My helmet doesn’t fit properly anymore. It sometimes gets in my mouth while skating. Plus it’s really hot.”

Luckily for him, Wasylak is a flow professional. His mane has been five years in the making.

“(Stovin) is pretty inexperienced with all that stuff,” Wasylak said. “I had to show him how to care for it and how to put in in a man bun.”

He also assisted his teammate with all the right accessories.

“Jonah has all the fancy scurnchies,” Stovin said. “He usually supplies me with all that stuff.”

Brushing the jokes aside, the pair understand the seriousness of cancer. Both have had loved ones diagnosed with the disease.

“You think about your family and the things they go through when they’re affected by it,” Stovin said. “You want to reach out and help anyway you can.”

Along with their hairdos, they’re also raising dough. So far they’ve raise nearly $2,500 through a GoFundMe page. Their original goal was $500.

“We weren’t really expecting for it to become this big,” Wasylak said. “The fact that we can raise awareness and keep the conversation going is definitely very important to us.”