February 1, 2017 3:29 pm

Inquest into fatal shooting of Andrew Loku by Toronto police to begin in June

By Staff The Canadian Press

Holding a photo of Andrew Loku, Cecil Peter speaks out against carding during a public consultation on street checks hosted by Yasir Naqvi, the provincial Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. Loku was shot by Toronto police and died from his injuries.

Fred Lum / The Globe and Mail / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – An inquest will be held into the death of a 45-year-old hammer-wielding man who was shot by Toronto police.

Andrew Loku died on July 5, 2015, following a confrontation with officers in an apartment building hallway.

The Special Investigations Unit found that the officer who shot him did not exceed the range of justifiable force.

The police watchdog agency says the officers had their guns drawn and repeatedly told Loku to drop the hammer as he walked towards them, but he was shot twice when he came within two or three metres of one officer.

Coroner Dr. James Edwards says the inquest will examine the events surrounding Loku’s death and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

The inquest – set to begin June 5 – is expected to last three weeks and hear from approximately 20 witnesses.

