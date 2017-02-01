Driver strikes rail crossing arms trying to evade Saskatoon police

A driver struck the rail crossing arms at 33rd Street West near Circle Drive while trying to evade Saskatoon police.

Patrol officers said they spotted the vehicle speeding in the area of 33rd Street and Avenue P North at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said they activated lights and sirens for a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver then hit the rail crossing arms at 33rd and Circle as those were being activated before heading north on Circle Drive.

Officers said they stopped chasing the vehicle in the area of Circle Drive and Avenue C North due to public safety concerns.

Police continue to investigate.