Leduc man killed in crash northeast of Edmonton

A 44-year-old Leduc man is dead following a single-vehicle collision northeast of Edmonton Tuesday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 646 near Range Road 75, just west of Elk Point, Alta.

Police said a vehicle heading west on Highway 646 left the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, and only person in the vehicle at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said road conditions and weather do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Police said the man’s name will not be released.

Elk Point is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.