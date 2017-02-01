Crime
February 1, 2017 2:05 pm

Family of police shooting victim claim excessive force on unarmed man

blaine-hs By Reporter  Global News

Kaymen Winter in hospital after being shot by RCMP in Salmon Arm.

The mother of a man shot by Salmon Arm RCMP says he was unarmed.

The claim comes in a Facebook post by Cindy Winter.

“I think someone will be paying a pretty penny for firing on an unarmed person,” states the post.

His mother says Kaymen Winter, 22, was shot in the head and shoulder and may have brain damage.

He is in the intensive care unit at the Kamloops hospital.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they were responding to a theft in progress just after midnight Monday at a car wash.

Police say Winter was shot while attempting to escape arrest.

It appears Winter was in a pickup truck that was peppered with bullet holes.

Scene photos show about a dozen shell casings on the ground outside the vehicle.

In an email to Global Okanagan News Winter’s friend, Stefani Ferguson, says Winter “has never had violence on his record or had a violent history with the rcmp or anyone else for that matter nor has he ever been someone who carried weapons ever there was nothing that would cause their (sic) to be a need for the use of such excessive force.”

In a gofundme page set up to help the Winter family with expenses associated with travelling from Coquitlam to Kamloops, Terita Heibert says there was a warrant for the arrest of her younger brother so she can understand him being spooked when he saw the police officers. “He’s a young kid with a heart of gold who was from what we gather in the wrong place at the wrong time, and we think the police handled this completely the wrong way.”

Winter was wanted after allegedly failing to appear in court in Nanaimo in January on 19 charges related to fraudulently using and possessing fake credit cards

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Investigation Office of BC.
