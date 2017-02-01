Saskatoon weather outlook: warm January turns into cool February

After a way warmer than normal January, February kicks off on a cool note!

January 2017

Despite the cool start to the month, January 2017 ended up being way warmer and drier than normal.

On average, Saskatoon’s temperatures trended nearly two-and-a-half degrees warmer than normal when averaging out all 31 days of the month.

We only saw half of our normal precipitation with 7.4 millimetres of melted snow, mixed precipitation and rain throughout the period when we normally see 14.8 millimetres.

Saskatoon did see our average number of six January days below -30, but doubled the normal number of days above freezing with eight days with the mercury rising above zero throughout the month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Temperatures fell into the -20s with wind chills in the -30s last night under clear skies before clouds moved in overnight into the early morning, helping warm us up into the mid-minus teens.

By morning, wind chill values had recovered into the mid-minus 20s under mostly cloudy skies as northwesterly winds stayed fairly steady around 30 km/h.

@PQuinlanGlobal Cold but clear, beautiful if you're looking out of a window in Watrous, SK pic.twitter.com/M9TEmcjeAs — Len (@peacebear) February 1, 2017

After falling back to -22 overnight, we've risen back to -13 with a wind chill of -23! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/PDPzRXTfzN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 1, 2017

Winds blowing pretty briskly this morning at speeds of 28 km/h in Saskatoon, making it feel like the -20s #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/r0NFDh0bSJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 1, 2017

We reached -12 by noon under mostly sunny skies, which are expected to stick around for the rest of the day as we bump up to a daytime high another degree or so warmer.

Tonight

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall right back into the mid -20s with wind chills into the -30s with winds a bit breezy this evening before easing overnight.

Thursday

-32 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill when you head out the door tomorrow morning under the influence of an arctic high, helping to give us mostly sunny skies.

Some clouds are expected to build in early in the afternoon, which will help warm us up to our afternoon high around -11, feeling like -18 with wind chill.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies are likely on Friday with a few sunny breaks possible as a low pressure system pushes into southern Alberta.

That system should help push up the mercury another degree or so further in the afternoon with a high around -10 likely.

Weekend Outlook

Cloudy skies are expected to dominate the majority of the weekend as systems slide by south of the area, bringing in a slight chance of snow.

Temperatures will also remain cool both days with daytime highs in the mid-minus teens and lows into the -20s.

Dale Boan took this Your Saskatchewan photo near Aberdeen:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.