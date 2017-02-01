Victim swarmed by 2 women in Maple Ridge, Good Samaritan intervenes

A Good Samaritan is being credited for helping break up a robbery attempt and assault in Maple Ridge.

At around 5 p.m. on Jan. 29th, a woman was walking on the sidewalk between Haney Place Mall and the Greg Moore Youth Center when she was attacked by two young women.

Police say the suspects began hitting the victim and wrestled her to the ground.

That’s when a man came along and broke up the assault. The two suspects ended up running away through Memorial Peace Park.

Investigators are now looking to speak with the man, hoping he can help identify the suspects.

The two alleged attackers are described as Caucasian, between 20 and 25, and weighing 120 pounds.

One woman was approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, with sandy blond hair tied in a pony tail, wearing a dark-coloured shirt and black pants. The other was 5 foot 5 inches tall, wearing blue jeans and a white sweater.

Dan Herbranson with Ridge Meadows RCMP told Global News they have not determined if the attackers knew the victim, but believe the attack was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP or CRIME STOPPERS to remain anonymous.