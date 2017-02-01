Seasonal February forecast follows mildest January in 11 years

As we flip the calendar to another month, forecasters are looking back on what was the mildest January in eleven years.

The average temperature last month was -2C and Environment Canada says it was our mildest January since 2006.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson tells AM980 the mild weather also made for less snow and more rain.

“We came in with 36.6cm of snow, the long-term average for the month is 49.3. But we did actually get a lot of rainfall: 62.4mm of rain for the month and the long-term average rainfall for January is 33.4mm.”

As for what February has in store, Coulson tells AM980 it’ll be more run-of-the-mill.

“It looks like temperatures actually a little bit colder than normal. As we finish off the workweek and head into the weekend, it looks like Friday will be the coldest day of the next few days with only a high of -8 degrees, normal highs for about this time of year should be about -2,” he begins.

“But then as we head into the workweek next week, temperatures do bounce back. We see temperatures actually get a little milder than normal before settling back to more seasonable values. Overall at this point, we are expecting February to come in with more seasonal temperatures overall.”

As for whether Wiarton Willie will see his shadow this Thursday on Groundhog Day, Coulson says it’s too soon to know as there’s the possibility of sun and cloud around the time he’ll come out of his burrow.