Michael San Miguel named commissioner to Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission

Michael San Miguel has been appointed a new commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

The SHRC, in making the announcement on Wednesday morning, said San Miguel understands the importance of fostering respect.

“I know that Michael’s commitment to inclusion will serve the SHRC well as it pursues its completing resolution and public education mandates,” David Arnot, chief commissioner of the SHRC, said in a statement.

San Miguel, who lives in Saskatoon with his family, has been an active member of the Filipino community in the city and has been recognized for his work with a Saskatoon Community Foundation leadership award.

His appointment, which lasts for five years, was made on Dec. 15, 2016 through a government of Saskatchewan order in council.

The SHRC promotes and protects individual dignity, fundamental rights and equality as mandated in the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.