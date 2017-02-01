25-year-old man jumps from balcony, dies while police conduct search

As the Montreal police conducted a planned search of an apartment shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old man jumped from the apartment’s balcony.

According to a news release on Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) website, the apartment was on the sixth floor of the building.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The BEI have not said in what neighbourhood the apartment was or why the police were searching it.