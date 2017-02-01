Canada
February 1, 2017 12:43 pm

Massive barn fire kills 4,000 pigs in southwestern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

Lambton County OPP were called to the scene on Confederation Line just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

AM980
A A

PLYMPTON-WYOMING, Ont. – Nearly 4,000 pigs were killed when a fire destroyed a large barn in southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police say the blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and quickly spread throughout the barn in the town of Plympton-Wyoming, Ont., east of Sarnia, Ont.

OPP say at the time of the fire, the barn held about 4,000 pigs, which were all killed.

READ MORE: 640 pigs killed in major barn fire in southwestern Ontario

They say there is nothing suspicious about the fire at this point and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

No people were injured in the fire.

Several area fire departments helped fight the flames and the Plympton-Wyoming fire department was still on the scene on Wednesday morning.

Global News
Report an error
barn fire
barn fire pigs
massive barn fire
OPP
pigs barn fire
pigs killed
pigs killed in barn fire
Plympton-Wyoming
Sarnia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News