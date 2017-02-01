Massive barn fire kills 4,000 pigs in southwestern Ontario

PLYMPTON-WYOMING, Ont. – Nearly 4,000 pigs were killed when a fire destroyed a large barn in southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police say the blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and quickly spread throughout the barn in the town of Plympton-Wyoming, Ont., east of Sarnia, Ont.

OPP say at the time of the fire, the barn held about 4,000 pigs, which were all killed.

They say there is nothing suspicious about the fire at this point and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

No people were injured in the fire.

Several area fire departments helped fight the flames and the Plympton-Wyoming fire department was still on the scene on Wednesday morning.