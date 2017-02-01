Canada
Saskatchewan RCMP sergeant charged with impaired driving

Impaired driving charges have been laid against a Saskatchewan RCMP sergeant.

Canora RCMP officers were called to a complaint of an erratic driver in the community during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29.

Sgt. Terence Wilson was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over .08. Police officials said he was not on-duty at the time.

Wilson has 20 years service with the RCMP and was serving with the Kamsack detachment.

His next scheduled court appearance is on March 2.

Police officials said Wilson has been suspended with pay and an RCMP code of conduct investigation has been ordered.

Canora is approximately 310 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

