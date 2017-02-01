RCMP Day celebrated in Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP officers and the provincial government gathered to celebrate the first annual Royal Canadian Mounted Police Day in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

“The RCMP have a proud and strong history in the province of Manitoba and I feel privileged that our service is being recognized in this distinctive way, Scott Kolody, assistant commissioner and commanding officer of D Division said.

The commemorative day was established after Cliff Graydon, the MLA from Emerson, brought forward a private members bill last fall.

Dozens gathered at D Division on Portage Avenue to observe the first RCMP day.

Mounties from the traffic services unit will be wearing traditional uniforms and using older technology at a road safety check stop near Lower Fort Garry as part of the celebration.