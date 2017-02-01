Alan Thicke’s son, Carter, talks last moments with father: ‘Everything seemed fine’

Alan Thicke’s youngest son, Carter, 19, is opening up about the last moments he shared with his father.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carter recalls the events that happened before his father’s death and the last words that were said.

“The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine,” Carter said. “I got to give him a hug and said, ‘I love you,’ and that was the last time I saw him.”

“He was like the perfect dad,” the teen added.

Robin Thicke called his father “the greatest man I’ve ever met” in a statement to the Los Angeles Times right after his death. “The good thing was that he was beloved and he had closure… I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him.”

Alan was playing ice hockey with his son Carter on Dec. 13 when he collapsed and later died.

The 69-year-old Canadian actor passed away after his aorta artery tore then ruptured, according to his death certificate.

“I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Alan’s wife Tanya Callau Thicke, 41, said in a statement in December. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Alan was best known for Growing Pains, where he played lovable dad Jason Seaver and the Slice mockumentary television series, Unusually Thicke.

Most recently, Alan could be seen making guest appearances on a variety of popular television shows, including Scream Queens, This Is Us and Fuller House.

Carter’s interview with Entertainment Tonight airs Thursday, Feb. 2.

With files from The Associated Press