Proposal to raise Halifax parking ticket fines put on hold

A proposal to double parking meter fines in Halifax has been stopped for this year.

READ MORE: Halifax business owner ‘infuriated’ by proposed parking ticket fine hike

Mayor Mike Savage made a surprise motion to stop the change pending more study at a Wednesday council meeting where councillors were combing through the proposed budget for next year.

“I don’t support raising the fines from $25-$50 at this time,” Savage told reporters after. “Right now, is not the time.”

Savage added the item to the day’s budget consultation agenda, saying he doesn’t agree with raising ticket fees at metered parking, but that he supports fee increases for other parking tickets, such as illegally parking in a space reserved for people with disabilities.

Last week, it was proposed that parking ticket fees at meters be doubled from $25 to $50 to bring them more in line with other major cities in Canada, and as a way to “cycle cars through the downtown,” according to city spokesperson Brendan Elliott.

Savage said businesses need to be consulted before the city moves ahead with the change. He requested a staff report on the proposal which council supported.

Waye Mason, councillor for District 7 – Halifax South Downtown, supported the motion to put the proposal on hold, but said he still wants some sort of increase put in place.

Last time fees were hiked was in 2006

Halifax ranks lower than many other cities in Canada for parking fees, according to statistics from the city. For example, in Moncton, the fines range from $45-$125, and in Montreal they range from $25-$200. Meanwhile in Halifax the fees range from $25-$100.

READ MORE: Halifax owed over $1M in unpaid parking tickets from out-of-province visitors

The last time Halifax hiked its fees was in October 2006.

Planning staff proposed in January that all parking fines be doubled. The change would bring an extra $1.53 million into city coffers annually.

But the municipality only has jurisdiction to change the fines at parking meters. To increase fines in zones covering no-stopping, no-parking, and others, the city would have to ask the province to agree.