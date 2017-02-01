Surrey man facing charges after Transit Police officers spat on

A Surrey man is now facing multiple charges after some Transit Police officers were assaulted on Sunday evening.

Transit Police say a few of their officers were on patrol in Metrotown SkyTrain Station when they saw a man on the platform holding an open bottle of cider and carrying a six-pack of ciders.

As the officers approached the man, police say he smashed the six-pack on the floor and without provocation began to allegedly fight the officers.

During the struggle, the man allegedly slapped one of the officers and grabbed the groin of another one.

The officers managed to handcuff the suspect but he continued to yell and struggle. He was then taken outside to a waiting vehicle for transport to jail and that is when he allegedly spat in an officer’s face. When he was transported jail, officers found out he was wanted on a Surrey RCMP warrant for domestic assault.

Adam Brad Waters, 29, has now been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of willfully resisting a police officer. He is known to police.

Waters appeared in court and was released with conditions, including not to be found on any SkyTrain or Canada Line, including stations.

Transit Police say while the officers suffered no significant injuries, other than discomfort, spitting on someone is not only distasteful, it carries with it the potential for transmitting a communicable disease.