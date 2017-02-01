Bathroom scale smashing event at Calgary City Hall to kickoff Eating Disorders Awareness Week

A group of Calgarians will gather at Calgary City Hall on Wednesday to break apart their bathroom scales.

The event will serve as the Calgary kickoff to Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which runs from Feb 1 – 7.

The event, organized by the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta (EDSNA), is one of several planned throughout the city.

In a news release, co-ordinator Dr. Angela Grace said she has been passionate about the prevention and treatment of eating disorders for a long time.

“I completed my PhD in this area, I work regularly with clients who are impacted, and I have recovered from an eating disorder myself,” she said. “Pulling this week together as a volunteer for EDSNA has been a real highlight of my career.”

According to EDSNA, Eating disorders affect up to five per cent of the population.

“That’s why this week is so critical,” Grace said. “It may help people reach out, or seek treatment and recover more quickly.”

“We know that early intervention can help people avoid years of suffering.”

For more information on eating disorders, you can visit EDSNA.ca.

Need help?

The National Eating Disorder Information Centre (NEDIC) is a Canadian non-profit providing resources on eating disorders and weight preoccupation.

If you need help, call 1-866-NEDIC-20 (toll free) or visit www.nedic.ca for more information.