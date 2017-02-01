The Westminster Dog Show is now including cats

As epic feuds go, none is as acrimonious or unrelenting as the dog-cat vendetta.

Stuck in a bitter dispute over, well, we’re not quite sure, each accidental meeting brings with it the potential for violent conflict that, if not broken up by another species, inevitably leaves one party slinking away in reluctant defeat, compelled to throw a look over their shoulder that says, “this isn’t over.”

It’s an abiding and well-documented antipathy that shows no signs of letting up. So why has the Westminster Kennel Club decided to include cats in this year’s Westminster Dog Show? (After all, the title of the show explicitly states “dog.”)

As it turns out, the cats won’t be competing in the dog show itself, but will be part of a “meet the breeds” component that’s meant to give some cultural insight into the animal. They will also take part in an agility competition.

“‘Meet the Breeds’ isn’t just dogs lined up and you play with them, there are booths that depict the country and origin of the animal and people decorate the booths,” Brandi Hunter, VP of public relations for the AKC said to USA Today. “So cats are joining that, and many will be dressed up and have their booths.”

The call for inclusion has prompted humans to get their claws out.

It’s unclear if cats will be subjected to the hours of primping that dogs endure, although cat glam squad member sounds like it would be a growth industry.

This year’s show will also see the introduction of three new dog breeds: the American hairless terrier, an active and curious small breed dog with smooth hair; the mid-sized sloughi (pronounced sloo-ghee), a North African hunting dog; and the pumi, a Hungarian herding breed.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place on Feb. 11, 13 and 14, undoubtedly making for the cutest (and fiercest) Valentine’s Day.