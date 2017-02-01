Alberta initiative promotes winter living and health with walk
Albertans are embracing winter Wednesday by getting together and going for a stroll.
People will be gathering around the province for the 11th annual Winter Walk, a celebration of winter living in Alberta, at noon.
The annual event also promotes the benefits of walking. Albertans are encouraged to walk at least 15 minutes outside Wednesday.
Edmonton councillor Bev Esslinger will lead a walk outside city hall and hundreds of Edmontonians are expected to gather outside the Alberta Legislature for a walk around the legislative grounds.
It’s estimated over 120,000 Albertans participated in the Winter Walk last year.
