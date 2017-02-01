Alberta initiative promotes winter living and health with walk

Albertans are embracing winter Wednesday by getting together and going for a stroll.

People will be gathering around the province for the 11th annual Winter Walk, a celebration of winter living in Alberta, at noon.

Log your walking minutes to beat last year's record at @WinterWalkDay! So just how much fun a winter walk can be. https://t.co/IFFE4uwu9J — WinterCity Edmonton (@WinterCityYEG) January 31, 2017

The annual event also promotes the benefits of walking. Albertans are encouraged to walk at least 15 minutes outside Wednesday.

Edmonton councillor Bev Esslinger will lead a walk outside city hall and hundreds of Edmontonians are expected to gather outside the Alberta Legislature for a walk around the legislative grounds.

Don't forget to share your event photos and videos with us tomorrow for #WinterWalkDay pic.twitter.com/qYTTnamYIf — Winter Walk Day (@WinterWalkDay) February 1, 2017

It’s estimated over 120,000 Albertans participated in the Winter Walk last year.