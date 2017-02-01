Crews testing snow and ice removal tool on Alex Fraser Bridge

The snow across B.C.’s South Coast is gone for now but crews have been out on the Alex Fraser Bridge overnight getting ready for any possible snow on the way.

They have been testing those snow removal collars that have been used on the Port Mann Bridge.

When the collars are released they zip down the cables holding the bridge deck and clear the snow away.

This move is an attempt to prevent more ice bombs from dropping on to cars travelling on the bridge.

In December, Global News captured some exclusive footage of ice falling from the cables on the Alex Fraser, narrowly missing the cars travelling below. The bridge span had to be closed twice during the snowy weather late last year due to the shards of ice falling below.

