Arnold Churgin Shoes shutting down: ‘it has been a joy being part of this community’

Arnold Churgin Shoes has shut down three of its four Calgary locations, with the final store set to close later this month.

The Calgary-based retailer shuttered its stores at Southcentre Mall, Market Mall and CrossIron Mills on Tuesday.

The Stephen Avenue location and online store will remain open for the next two weeks for a going out of business sale.

Arnold Churgin Shoes was founded in 1964. The company isn’t commenting on the reason for its closure.

In an email, spokesperson Craig Churgin said “it has been a joy being part of this community from beginning to end.”

With files from News Talk 770’s Brenda Neufeld