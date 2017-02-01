The Bachelor Canada casting call in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Are you looking for love?

The Bachelor Canada is in Winnipeg Tuesday looking for singles.

The cross-Canada casting call starts in Winnipeg and will move on to cities across the country.

The show is looking to find 20 single women who want to steal the heart of the bachelor.

The auditions take place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Fort Garry Hotel.

Filming starts in the spring and the show will premiere this fall on W Network.