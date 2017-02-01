London removes candy machines from city facilities

London City Council has voted to remove vending machines from city facilities, but not the ones that were the primary target of sugar opponents.

Instead of removing machines that sell sugar sweetened drinks, as requested by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, council decided to remove candy machines instead. Vending machines that sell chips, chocolate bars and other snacks that contain sugar will stay in place.

The vote comes a week after a city committee voted in favour of holding a public participation meeting on whether the city should remove pop machines from all city facilities.

Following last week’s meeting, Councillor Phil Squire said he is against the ban and told his colleagues he’d like to consult other people.

“The Health Unit has a point of view, there’s no question about that, and with all due respect to the Health Unit, I don’t always agree with their point of view, and I think a lot of citizens don’t always agree with the Health Unit’s point of view, and I don’t think the Health Unit is the only voice we should hear,” said Squire.

The MLHU had recommended removing the pop machines, saying sugar sweetened beverages are the single largest source of sugar in our diet.

The same report from the Health Unit also recommended removing candy machines, but not until later this year at the end of their current contract.

If the ban goes through, the city would lose about $47,000 in revenue. If the pop machines are removed, city facilities would only have tap water for drinking.