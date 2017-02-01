Tolling begins on Highway 407 and Highway 412 in Durham Region

Drivers using Highway 407 and Highway 412 for free during the past seven months will finally have to come to grips with tolling.

The province says tolling infrastructure has finally been installed and motorists will have to pay to use the stretch of highway beginning Feb. 1.

Highway 407, which runs eastward from Brock Rd. in Pickering to Harmony Rd. in Oshawa, and Highway 412, which connects Highway 407 and Highway 401, opened this past June. But drivers had a free ride until the toll readers were installed.

READ MORE: Highway 407 to pay consumers, lawyers $8M in class action lawsuit settlement

The province says the money generated from the tolls will be used to fund infrastructure and transit projects.

Motorists who drive on the privately operated Highway 407 ETR, and Ontario’s Highway 407 and Highway 412 will use one transponder and receive one invoice.

The province says toll rates for Highways 407 and 412 are lower than tolls on Highway 407 ETR.