February 1, 2017 6:45 am

Toronto police nab 8 suspects in ‘Project High Class’ break and enter investigation

Toronto police have made eight arrests in connection to a residential break and enter investigation dubbed “Project High Class.”

Police said in a media release they recovered $500,000 in stolen property.

Toronto police Inspector Joanne Rudnick is expected to provide further information on the investigation at 10:30 a.m.

Police said they will also be displaying around 100 pieces of recovered property at the press conference.

