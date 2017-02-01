Toronto police nab 8 suspects in ‘Project High Class’ break and enter investigation
Toronto police have made eight arrests in connection to a residential break and enter investigation dubbed “Project High Class.”
Police said in a media release they recovered $500,000 in stolen property.
Toronto police Inspector Joanne Rudnick is expected to provide further information on the investigation at 10:30 a.m.
Police said they will also be displaying around 100 pieces of recovered property at the press conference.
