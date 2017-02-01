Kelowna Islamic Centre opens doors to community for vigil

People spilled out of the Kelowna Islamic Centre and onto the street at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

Hundreds of community members attended the gathering in the wake of the mass shooting inside a mosque in Quebec City Sunday night.

“I would not have been surprised for this to have happened anywhere else,” Donald Schmidt, a First United Church minister said. “As a Canadian I would like to think that we’re above this. Obviously we’re not.”

A huge mass of candles, along with flowers and Canadian flags, were placed in a mound of snow in front of Islamic Centre.

“It doesn’t touch only us as a Muslim community, but Canada as a whole,” Ahmed Rizki, a member of the Kelowna Islamic Centre said. “This is touching universal values. Canadian values.”

Inside, speakers took the stage and talked about the possibility of creating a stronger, more tolerant future for Canadians.

“I want to remind us all that we have an opportunity here in Kelowna and in the Okanagan to continue to be a beacon in the world; to show that we are diverse and we are accepting and we truly love one another,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said.

Members of the Kelowna Islamic Centre expressed gratitude for the support they have received since the shooting.

“It’s overwhelming, the response,” Muhammad Zubair said. “We are really happy to see how united we are together and that’s really an amazing experience.”