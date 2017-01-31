18-year-old man charged in connection with weekend stabbing at Mayerthorpe house party

An 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault as well as failure to comply with a recognizance in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Mayerthorpe, Alta. over the weekend.

The RCMP said officers were called to a home to respond to a stabbing just before 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police found a male victim who had been stabbed several times with a knife.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, they said.

The victim was rushed to hospital in Edmonton with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and no other injuries were reported, according to police.

RCMP said they could not track down the suspect but that he turned himself into police shortly after the incident.

Dillon Stuart Coulson of Lacombe County has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Mayerthorpe Provincial Court via CCTV on Feb. 9, 2017.