Mobile recording studio a boost for Salmon Arm music therapy program

The musical therapy program at Salmon Arm Secondary got a big boost Tuesday.

Thanks to donations from Variety The Children’s Charity, the school now has a new mobile recording studio that will be used to enhance the music therapy programming offered to students with cognitive disabilities at the high school.

Watch: Variety Week: Proud sponsors of the Bandwagon program

The mobile recording studio, called a bandwagon, arrived Tuesday. It is one of five that are rolling out around the province thanks to a $70,000 donation from Variety.

“It will introduce our students to some really interesting technology and allow them to experiment more with what they can do musically,” explained teacher Norma Jean Gomme.

“I’ve seen students come alive in music therapy and take risks that I don’t see them necessarily taking in other places. I think it is absolutely an essential part of their program.”

The school was able to use a bandwagon temporarily in the past. This time it is staying in the school district permanently.

The aim is to eventually expand its use to other schools in the district.