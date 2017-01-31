Laval University Muslim Student Association reacts to mosque shooting

The Muslim Student Association of Laval University held a news conference Tuesday night addressing Sunday’s attack on a Quebec City mosque.

They said their association sends love and prayers to all those who have been victimized by the deadly shooting attack and took the opportunity to denounce all hate speech.

The group will be working with Laval University to offer counselling to students in need, with a goal to ensure that the school remains a safe environment for all.

The association said it also wants to recogonize the overwhelming support they have received from fellow students and concerned people all around the world.