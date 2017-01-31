Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

If you liked Tuesday, you will like Wednesday and Thursday too! Expect sun with a few clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs near or slightly below seasonal.

Signs are still pointing to a change on Friday with increasing cloud and the chance of snow developing.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: -7 to -1

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong