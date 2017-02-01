Weather
February 1, 2017 8:32 am

Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:

If you liked yesterday, you will like today and tomorrow too! Expect sun with a few clouds for today and Thursday with daytime highs near or slightly below seasonal.

Signs are still pointing to a change on Friday with increasing cloud and the chance of snow developing.

Today’s daytime high range:  -7 to -1

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong

Global News
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News