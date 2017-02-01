Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

If you liked yesterday, you will like today and tomorrow too! Expect sun with a few clouds for today and Thursday with daytime highs near or slightly below seasonal.

Signs are still pointing to a change on Friday with increasing cloud and the chance of snow developing.

Today’s daytime high range: -7 to -1

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong