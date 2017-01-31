104-year-old loyal Walmart shopper tears up over surprise party at store

A woman in Arkansas became emotional after a her local Walmart threw her a surprise party for her 104 birthday.

Geneva Kendrick, 104, is a loyal customer at a Walmart in Bryant, Ark. and told NBC affiliate, KARK news, she considers them like family.

“Everyone’s so friendly and nice and I enjoy talking to them,” said Kendrick to KARK.

And with no surprise, the Walmart employees said they felt the same way about Kendrick. So much so that they threw her a surprise party at the store.

“Ms. Geneva is someone special to us,” said Walmart employee Kristopher Hudsont o KARK, “So we thought it was the least we could do for her.”

The occasion included balloons, ribbons, cake, a gift and even a birthday crown for Kendrick to wear.

“Extra, extra special,” Kendrick said to KARK news about the party. “I can’t explain how special it really was and is.”

When asked what her secret was to a long life was, Kendrick said it was not worrying about the past.

“I just worked hard all my life. And I just didn’t get old. The past was behind me, I look to the future – I still do.”

