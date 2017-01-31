Lethbridge Greatness in Leadership conference adds tickets to evening program

The theme for this year’s Greatness in Leadership conference is celebrating milestones, difference makers and the spirit of a great community.

With keynote speakers Mark Messier and Martin Luther King III, 800 tickets for floor seating sold out in four days.

Due to the response to the full management development day, stadium seats have been added for the general public to come see the evening portion of the program.

Speakers include Messier, who will be holding a “fireside” discussion, along with local country music industry legend and promoter Ron Sakamoto, Canadian country singer Beverly Mahood, and 2016 Canadian Country Music Award winners Washboard Union.

“It’s going to be a very intimate session of just acoustic guitars and sitting around and telling stories on how they got started in their career and playing songs in between and maybe we can even get Ron Sakamoto to get up and even play a song,” Ryan Miller, CEO of Teamworks Training Ltd., said.

READ MORE: Martin Luther King III and Mark Messier coming to Lethbridge

With a strong presence of Canadian talent, Miller also wants people to use the event to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

“(There’s) no better opportunity to go ahead and have an early celebration of Canada’s 150th,” he said.

The Lethbridge Public Library also announced its role as a major sponsor to the event. CEO Terra Plato says the theme fits with its role in the city as a force for positive change.

“We are continually looking at ways to move the library forward into the future and by lending out support to Teamworks Training Institute for its third annual Greatness in Leadership event, we’re hoping to inspire the library and the community to continue to pursue our dreams and visions for what is possible for the city,” she said.

Full day stadium seats are still available for March 7 through the Enmax Centre website. Tickets for just the evening portion go on sale Friday.