3 men charged after armed kidnapping, 2 men held for ransom in Calgary

Calgary police said an investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated after three men were charged in a “highly dangerous” kidnapping and extortion case that’s believed to be drug-related.

Two of the men were previously charged in a 2014 sting that targeted street-level drug traffickers, including Simon Lugela.

Sources tell Global News Simon is related to Nelson Lugela, the man charged in the shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks in September 2016.

Police said five men agreed to meet “under false pretenses” on Saturday, Jan. 28 at about 9 p.m. When two of the men got into a car, they had their heads covered with balaclavas and were taken to a home in the 200 block of Erin Mount Crescent S.E. where they were “confined to a basement by the other three men.”

Police said the three offenders pointed firearms at the victims and threatened to shoot them.

After making ransom arrangements with friends of the victims, one man was released in a parking lot in the 4500 block of 25 Street S.E. The suspects then made contact with friends to negotiate the release of the second man.

“While this was occurring, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at approximately 8 a.m., a witness who was present at the address where the victims were being held became concerned, fled the residence and contacted police,” officers said in a Tuesday release.

“Officers met the man nearby, where they learned that three men had been holding two people against their will.”

Calgary police said they saw one suspect and one victim leaving the residence while they were trying to substantiate the allegations.

When the suspect drove the victim to the same parking lot where the first victim was released, tactical unit team members moved in and apprehended the suspect along with the victim.

The other two suspects were taken into custody from the Erin Mount Crescent S.E. home without incident.

The initial ransom money was recovered; police declined to share the amount.

Simon Lugela, 21, and John Ochelo, 21, have each been charged with two counts of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom. Ochelo also faces a breach of recognizance charge.

Dhia-Al-Hage Mohammed, 24, of Saskatoon, is charged with two counts each of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom, breach of undertaking and possession of an identity document.

The three suspects appeared in court Tuesday.