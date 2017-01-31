B.C. school reverses policy on Israeli students.

GABRIOLA ISLAND, B.C. – A private school that teaches log home and wood fame construction has apologized to a man whose application was rejected because he is from Israel.

B’nai Brith Canada says the Israeli engineering student and amateur carpenter wanted to take a course at the Island School of Building Arts on Gabriola Island, east of Nanaimo in British Columbia.

The group says the student was told the institution does not accept applications from Israel because of conflict and “illegal settlement activity” in the region.

The school says in a statement that after “significant thought and listening to all interested parties,” a decision was made to lift a restriction on accepting students from Israel.

It says an apology has been made and the policy was a mistake.

B’nail Brith says the student has indicated he is no longer interested in taking the course after the school lifted its ban.